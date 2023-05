videoDetails

DNA: Bajrang Dal protests against Congress across country

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

Bajrangbali's name is being taken repeatedly in the politics of Karnataka. In the Congress manifesto, it was said to ban Bajrang Dal. After which the BJP has linked it with the insult of Bajrangbali. Today Bajrang Dal has opened a front against the Congress across the country.