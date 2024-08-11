Advertisement
DNA: Bangladesh's open threat to India!

Sonam|Updated: Aug 11, 2024, 01:58 AM IST
Bangladesh Political Crisis Update: Bangladesh has shown its true face on the violence against Hindus. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's party has threatened India regarding Sheikh Hasina. Khandakar Musharraf Hossain, leader of Khaleda's Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has threatened India regarding Sheikh Hasina. Let us tell you that Sheikh Hasina is still in India. The Indian government is in touch with the new government formed in Bangladesh two days ago. Pressure is being exerted by the Government of India to provide security to Hindus there.

