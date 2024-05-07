Advertisement
DNA: Bengal Governor has special power?

Sonam|Updated: May 07, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
The Governor of West Bengal seems to be protecting himself from investigation into very serious allegations by using his constitutional rights as a shield. Over the allegations against Governor CV Ananda Bose, the TMC Student Council on Monday demonstrated against the Governor, demanding his removal from the post. The protesters said that if the Governor did not resign from his post, the movement would intensify.

