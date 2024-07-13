Advertisement
DNA: Big blow to MVA in MLC elections

Sonam|Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 02:40 AM IST
Maharashtra MLC Elections 2024 Result LIVE Updates: Mahavikas Aghadi had the upper hand in the results of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Today there were elections for 11 MLC seats in Maharashtra, in which all 9 NDA candidates won. And the real credit for this victory goes to cross voting. 5 to 6 Congress MLAs crossed the party line in the elections. Simply put, they betrayed Congress and MVA. Among the 9 candidates fielded by NDA for 11 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council, 5 were from BJP, 2 from Shiv Sena Shinde faction and 2 from NCP Ajit Pawar who won. Whereas one candidate of Congress from Mahavikas Aghadi and 1 candidate of Shiv Sena UBT won. Sharad Pawar's NCP candidate lost.

