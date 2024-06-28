videoDetails

DNA: Big Scam in Lucknow!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 03:10 AM IST

Akhilesh Yadav JPNIC Scam: CM Yogi Action: A big revelation has been made on JPNIC of Lucknow. After the formation of the BJP government in UP, an inquiry was set up in 2017 into allegations of rigging in the construction of this building. There is already a conflict between the Yogi government and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party regarding the Jaiprakash Narayan International Center, built at a cost of about Rs 850 crore. Allegations and counter-allegations have been going on, but now with the latest update on JPNIC, the political battle is going to intensify.