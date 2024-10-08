videoDetails

DNA: Big Statement of Pakistanis on Zakir Naik

Sonam | Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 12:26 AM IST

Today in DNA, I will first show you the news that is spreading on social media... This news is about fugitive Zakir Naik's visit to Pakistan... Seeing which it seems... that Zakir Naik has come with a plan to make Pakistan a Jahilistan i.e. a country of ignorant people... First of all watch... the latest video of Zakir and the ignorance of Pakistanis. It is said in Islam that a person's deeds become the reason for his going to heaven... That is, if the deeds are good, he will get heaven... But Zakir Naik is showing the way to send that Pakistani passport to heaven... whose status is not worth a penny in this world... This was just a picture... Our next report will tell you... what all Zakir Naik is doing to make the poor Pakistan a Pakistan of ignorant people.