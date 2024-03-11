DNA: Big trouble for China!

NewsVideos
China is number one in terms of mobile manufacturing but in this race China is now facing tough competition from India. At one time the first choice of mobile companies was China. But today India is the first choice of big mobile companies. Nowadays, big and renowned mobile companies are making phones in India. China will definitely be troubled by the speed with which India has progressed in the race of manufacturing mobile phones. Because of India's PLI scheme, most mobile companies are preferring to come to India.

