trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708461
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde

Sonam|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Today was a very important day in the politics of Maharashtra, because today Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Narvekar had to decide Shiv Sena belongs to whom? And is Shinde eligible to remain the Chief Minister of Maharashtra? The Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly gave his decision after a speech of one and a quarter hour, and declared that only Shinde faction has control over Shiv Sena. And Uddhav Thackeray has no authority over Shiv Sena. The Speaker has also declared 16 MLAs of Shinde group eligible.

All Videos

Play Icon5:6
"The End We Start From" Explores Motherhood Amid Climate Crisis | Jodie Comer | Benedict Cumberbatch
Eknath Shinde faction is real Shiv Sena: Verdict
Play Icon8:1
Eknath Shinde faction is real Shiv Sena: Verdict
Ram Mandir Golden Door: प्राण प्रतिष्ठा से पहले रामलला के गर्भगृह में लगे सोने के दरवाजे
Play Icon1:54
Ram Mandir Golden Door: प्राण प्रतिष्ठा से पहले रामलला के गर्भगृह में लगे सोने के दरवाजे
Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's Sisterly Fitness Bond: Hardcore Workout Session Together
Play Icon0:37
Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's Sisterly Fitness Bond: Hardcore Workout Session Together
VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Enters SBI Bank in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh; Chaos Ensues as Security Guard Takes Charge
Play Icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Enters SBI Bank in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh; Chaos Ensues as Security Guard Takes Charge

Trending Videos

play icon5:6
"The End We Start From" Explores Motherhood Amid Climate Crisis | Jodie Comer | Benedict Cumberbatch
Eknath Shinde faction is real Shiv Sena: Verdict
play icon8:1
Eknath Shinde faction is real Shiv Sena: Verdict
Ram Mandir Golden Door: प्राण प्रतिष्ठा से पहले रामलला के गर्भगृह में लगे सोने के दरवाजे
play icon1:54
Ram Mandir Golden Door: प्राण प्रतिष्ठा से पहले रामलला के गर्भगृह में लगे सोने के दरवाजे
Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's Sisterly Fitness Bond: Hardcore Workout Session Together
play icon0:37
Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's Sisterly Fitness Bond: Hardcore Workout Session Together
VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Enters SBI Bank in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh; Chaos Ensues as Security Guard Takes Charge
play icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Enters SBI Bank in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh; Chaos Ensues as Security Guard Takes Charge
DNA Video,Maharashtra political crisis,Uddhav Thackeray,Eknath Shinde,mlas disqualification verdict,shinde faction real shiv sena,uddhav thackeray petition rejected,mmaharashtra vidhan sabha live,Rahul Narwekar,shiv sena led by eknath shinde,shiv sena vs shiv sena verdict live updates,shiv sena mlas disqualification case,Maharashtra politics,16 mla disqualification,Maharashtra news,Uddhav Thackeray,Breaking News,shiv sena 16 mla disqualification verdict,