DNA: Biggest search operation against terrorism..Exclusive

Sonam | Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 03:02 AM IST

The terrorists involved in the Reasi attack will not be able to remain hidden for long. The Indian Army is running a major search operation in the forests. Hideouts of terrorists are being searched through helicopters and drones. Places where terrorists can hide have been targeted. Roads have also been cut to prevent Pakistani terrorists from returning to PoK. Security on the border has been tightened further.