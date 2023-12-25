trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702783
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
DNA: You must be aware that on December 21, Sanjay Singh, close to Brij Bhushan Singh, was elected the new President of the Indian Wrestling Association. After which Brij Bhushan Singh announced that there was dominance, there is dominance and there will be dominance. But on December 24, the government suspended the newly elected wrestling association. Why did the government take this decision? And how this decision ended Brij Bhushan Singh's dominance.

