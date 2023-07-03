trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630361
DNA: BJP's power game in Maharashtra Decoded

Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Opposition unity has suffered a major setback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 10 days ago, in the name of opposition unity in Bihar, a meeting was called by the opposition parties across the country. But now the opposition parties have got a big blow due to the split of NCP. Leaving Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar has joined the NDA.
2024 के लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले विपक्षी एकता को बड़ा झटका लगा है. 10 दिन पहले बिहार में विपक्षी एकता के नाम पर,देशभर की विपक्षी पार्टियों ने एक बैठक बुलाई थी. लेकिन अब NCP के दो फाड़ होने से विपक्षी दलों को बड़ा झटका लगा है. शरद पवार और सुप्रिया सुले को छोड़ अजित पवार ने NDA का दामन थाम लिया है.,