DNA: 'BMW scandal' of MP's daughter

Sonam | Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 03:04 AM IST

In Chennai, the daughter of YSR Congress Party MP Beeda Mastan Rao has killed a young man with her BMW car. On June 17, MP's daughter Madhuri had crushed a person named Surya who was sleeping on the footpath with her BMW car. After taking life, accused Madhuri threatened people publicly.