videoDetails

DNA: 'Boom' in Indian wedding Industry!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 01:40 AM IST

The business of Indian wedding industry is growing double by day and quadruple by night. Due to which a big market for marriage has been created in India. A report has come from investment banking and capital markets firm Jefferies in which the growth of Indian wedding industry has been mentioned. Wedding Industry in India has reached about 130 billion dollars i.e. 10 lakh crore rupees.