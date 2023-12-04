trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695473
DNA: Brand Modi Magics in Assembly Election Results 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
DNA: 'If Modi is there then it is possible', the results of the assembly elections of five states have once again confirmed this. Due to which there is no limit to BJP's happiness. The credit for this victory rests on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP's heart-warming results came on December 3 and today i.e. on December 4, the winter session of Parliament started, where the enthusiasm of NDA MPs, elated with the victory, was worth seeing.
