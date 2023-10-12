trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674153
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Bravery of the Israeli girl who killed 25 terrorists

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Israel is on its fifth day with Hamas. Meanwhile, a news came which surprised everyone. This is the story of the bravery of an Israeli girl who killed 25 terrorists.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!
play icon8:6
DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!
DNA: Israel's air strike on Hamas bases, watch video
play icon7:52
DNA: Israel's air strike on Hamas bases, watch video
World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Breaks Several Records As India Win By 8 Wickets Against Afghanistan
play icon2:6
World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Breaks Several Records As India Win By 8 Wickets Against Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan: 'Bumrah is a different player' says Akhtar
play icon23:46
India vs Afghanistan: 'Bumrah is a different player' says Akhtar
Why Akhilesh Yadav is angry over JPNIC?
play icon5:1
Why Akhilesh Yadav is angry over JPNIC?

Trending Videos

DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!
play icon8:6
DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!
DNA: Israel's air strike on Hamas bases, watch video
play icon7:52
DNA: Israel's air strike on Hamas bases, watch video
World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Breaks Several Records As India Win By 8 Wickets Against Afghanistan
play icon2:6
World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Breaks Several Records As India Win By 8 Wickets Against Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan: 'Bumrah is a different player' says Akhtar
play icon23:46
India vs Afghanistan: 'Bumrah is a different player' says Akhtar
Why Akhilesh Yadav is angry over JPNIC?
play icon5:1
Why Akhilesh Yadav is angry over JPNIC?
DNA,Dna videos,DNA News,DNA,israel air force attack on gaza,Israel news today,Hamas news,Israel news,Israel rocket attack,Gaza rocket attacks,israel iron dome,Gaza Rocket Fire,Israel vs Gaza,Israel-Palestine war,Israel-Palestine conflict,Israel-Gaza conflict,Israel-Palestine Tension,Latest Israel News,hamas israel war,gaza israel war,Israel news today,Israel news,israel terror attack,गाजा इजरायल युद्ध,india on israel,us on israel,world on israel,