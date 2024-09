videoDetails

DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

Bulldozer action against illegal encroachments has begun in Assam. Today, we reached a village in Kamrup district where some people were living illegally on government land. They were also engaged in fish farming in a pond, but the government bulldozer has destroyed everything. Now, these people are troubled like fish without water.