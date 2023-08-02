trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643836
DNA: Cancer causing chemicals in branded honey!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Many of you must be eating honey. People take honey in lukewarm water thinking that they will become thin. Many diabetic patients drink honey tea-coffee as an alternative to sugar. Even in Indian families, a drop of honey is first licked in the Annaprasan of the new born child. Thinking that honey is the purest thing available from nature. But in this era of adulteration, how poison is being sold to you in the name of nectar like honey, today we will reveal it.

