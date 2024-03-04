videoDetails

DNA: Case will be filed against MPs in court for voting in exchange of currency notes

| Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

We will analyze the historical decision of the Supreme Court in DNA. What will happen if a government employee is caught taking bribe? There will be an FIR...the case will go on...if found guilty, there will be jail sentence. But do you know that if an MP or MLA is caught taking bribe and asking questions in the Parliament or Assembly or is caught voting, then neither an FIR is filed against him nor a case is filed nor he is given jail sentence. You might remember the Cash For Vote scandal of 2008. When a confidence motion was brought in the Parliament against the Manmohan government. Which Manmohan government had won. But on the same day, three BJP MPs in Parliament, waving wads of currency notes, alleged that they were offered bribes to vote to save the Manmohan Singh government.