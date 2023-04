videoDetails

DNA: CBI's credibility repeatedly stuck in politics

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NSA Ajit Doval and Union Minister Jitendra Singh had reached the Diamond Jubilee program of CBI. Today the formation of CBI has completed 60 years. PM Modi has described CBI as the biggest brand of justice. The PM further said that no corrupt person should be spared.