Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2757249
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Chandrababu Naidu's 'multi-starrer' oath ceremony

Sonam|Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Chandrababu Naidu's NDA government took oath today in Andhra Pradesh. ..NDA government because even though TDP has come into majority on its own, but like the Center there is sharing here too. Three ministers are from Janasena and one minister is also from BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached Vijayawada especially for the swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu. Along with the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and senior leaders of all the NDA parties were present on the occasion of Chandrababu Naidu's oath taking.

All Videos

DNA: New rules for insurance people!
Play Icon01:37
DNA: New rules for insurance people!
DNA: Here God is also a business partner!
Play Icon02:00
DNA: Here God is also a business partner!
DNA: How Naveen Patnaik won hearts even after losing?
Play Icon03:29
DNA: How Naveen Patnaik won hearts even after losing?
DNA: 3 days, 3 terrorist attacks..complete inside story!
Play Icon09:54
DNA: 3 days, 3 terrorist attacks..complete inside story!
DNA: What did Zeenia say on Miss AI contest?
Play Icon02:25
DNA: What did Zeenia say on Miss AI contest?

Trending Videos

DNA: New rules for insurance people!
play icon1:37
DNA: New rules for insurance people!
DNA: Here God is also a business partner!
play icon2:0
DNA: Here God is also a business partner!
DNA: How Naveen Patnaik won hearts even after losing?
play icon3:29
DNA: How Naveen Patnaik won hearts even after losing?
DNA: 3 days, 3 terrorist attacks..complete inside story!
play icon9:54
DNA: 3 days, 3 terrorist attacks..complete inside story!
DNA: What did Zeenia say on Miss AI contest?
play icon2:25
DNA: What did Zeenia say on Miss AI contest?