DNA: Chandrababu Naidu's 'multi-starrer' oath ceremony

Sonam | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

Chandrababu Naidu's NDA government took oath today in Andhra Pradesh. ..NDA government because even though TDP has come into majority on its own, but like the Center there is sharing here too. Three ministers are from Janasena and one minister is also from BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached Vijayawada especially for the swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu. Along with the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and senior leaders of all the NDA parties were present on the occasion of Chandrababu Naidu's oath taking.