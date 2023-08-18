trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650260
DNA Chandrayaan-3 News: Chandrayaan's 'LANDING PLAN DECODED'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is embarking to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon with the launch of Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft is now primed for its scheduled moon landing on August 23. This endeavor places India on track to become the fourth nation globally to achieve this remarkable milestone, joining the company of the United States, Russia, and China.

DNA: Make an anti-India statement in Pakistan, become a minister!
DNA: Escape from the restaurant's black box, 'exposed report' on the foodwale black box
DNA: Indian couple conquered 'Mount Elbrus', hoisted tricolor on Europe's highest peak
DNA: Side effects of Driverless Car, jam on the streets of San Francisco
After Controversial Video Backlash, Pakistan Cricket Board Posts New Video Featuring Imran Khan
