NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Child labor is on the rise in MCD's 'workspace'

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Child Labour in New Delhi Landfill: राजधानी दिल्ली में कूड़े के पहाड़ को सुप्रीम कोर्ट शर्म के पहाड़ भी कह चुका है. शर्म के ये पहाड़...बाल कल्याणकारी योजनाओं का गला घोंट रहे हैं । दिल्ली में कूड़े के ये पहाड़ बाल मजदूरी का गढ़ बन चुके हैं । अगर किसी को भारत में बाल मजदूरी के विषय पर कोई शोध करना हो तो दिल्ली में कूड़े के पहाड़ों पर चला जाए जहां छोटे-छोटे बच्चे...कंधे पर स्कूल बैग के बजाय कबाड़ बीनने वाले बोरे..कंधों पर लादे मिल जाएंगे.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC - why marriage is being linked to a religion
play icon9:56
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC - why marriage is being linked to a religion
Indian-Origin Driver Smuggled Over 800 Indians Into US Using Uber
play icon1:42
Indian-Origin Driver Smuggled Over 800 Indians Into US Using Uber
Big news from sources on Predator drone, drone prices not fixed, may increase or decrease
play icon2:12
Big news from sources on Predator drone, drone prices not fixed, may increase or decrease
Taal Thok Ke: How many 'contractors' of UCC protest, will it work for Modi or Muftis?
play icon48:36
Taal Thok Ke: How many 'contractors' of UCC protest, will it work for Modi or Muftis?
“CM Yogi Is Protecting Criminals…”: Chandra Shekhar Aazad Claims After Being Released From The Hospital
play icon1:42
“CM Yogi Is Protecting Criminals…”: Chandra Shekhar Aazad Claims After Being Released From The Hospital

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC - why marriage is being linked to a religion
play icon9:56
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC - why marriage is being linked to a religion
Indian-Origin Driver Smuggled Over 800 Indians Into US Using Uber
play icon1:42
Indian-Origin Driver Smuggled Over 800 Indians Into US Using Uber
Big news from sources on Predator drone, drone prices not fixed, may increase or decrease
play icon2:12
Big news from sources on Predator drone, drone prices not fixed, may increase or decrease
Taal Thok Ke: How many 'contractors' of UCC protest, will it work for Modi or Muftis?
play icon48:36
Taal Thok Ke: How many 'contractors' of UCC protest, will it work for Modi or Muftis?
“CM Yogi Is Protecting Criminals…”: Chandra Shekhar Aazad Claims After Being Released From The Hospital
play icon1:42
“CM Yogi Is Protecting Criminals…”: Chandra Shekhar Aazad Claims After Being Released From The Hospital
Dna videos,Delhi,delhi landfill,landfill,delhi landfill fire,Bhalswa landfill,Ghazipur landfill,south delhi landfill site,ghazipur landfill delhi,Delhi landfills,landfill site,Ghazipur landfill site,delhi landfill mountain,delhi ghazipur landfill,Bhalswa landfill site,landfill site bhalswa,Bhalswa landfill fire,ghazipur landfill fire,Delhi MCD,Delhi News,delhi landfill sites,okhla landfill site,delhi landfills site,delhi landfills sight,