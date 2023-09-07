trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659254
DNA: China's concerns increased due to G20 in India!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
China, which has the mentality of occupying the land of its neighbours, has advised India on the name change dispute. An article has been written in China's mouthpiece Global Times on the issue of India and India, in which China has given three advices to India.
