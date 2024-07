videoDetails

DNA: China's 'entry' in Kathua!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

Jammu Kashmir Encounter: 5 army soldiers had to make the supreme sacrifice of their lives in the terrorist attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. We have found evidence in this attack which shows the involvement of China along with Pakistan. Satellite phones which are MADE IN CHINA have been found with the terrorists shot by security forces in the valley. This revelation has alerted the intelligence agencies.