videoDetails

DNA: CM Yogi Action on Hathras Stampede

Sonam | Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 11:02 PM IST

UP Hathras Stampede Breaking News: CM Yogi Adityanath has given a shocking statement on Hathras accident. A stampede broke out during the conclusion of Bhole Baba's satsang in Ratibhanpur, Hathras in UP.