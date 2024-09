videoDetails

DNA: CM Yogi Implements ‘Muzaffarnagar Model’ to Tackle Food Jihad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 02:10 AM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath has taken strict action against incidents of ‘thook jihad’ in Uttar Pradesh by implementing the tried-and-tested 'Muzaffarnagar Model.' Following numerous cases involving spitting or urinating in food, the government has expanded its crackdown to cover all food vendors, particularly during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.