trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664169
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: 'Complete history' of 96 year old Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
With the beginning of the special session of Parliament today, the old building of Parliament House, which was the symbol of India's democracy for 76 years, has entered the pages of history. Today, after 76 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his last speech of 50 minutes from the same Parliament House in which the first Prime Minister of independent India, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru had given his first speech titled Tryst With Destiny at midnight on 14th August. .
Follow Us

All Videos

Baat Pate ki: PM Modi hinted that something big is going to happen in the new parliament?
play icon8:4
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi hinted that something big is going to happen in the new parliament?
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause
play icon9:42
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause
Taal Thok Ke: Modi is also a 'fan' of Nehru?
play icon42:25
Taal Thok Ke: Modi is also a 'fan' of Nehru?
Deshhit: Modi government will give this gift to the MPs coming to the new Parliament tomorrow
play icon18:45
Deshhit: Modi government will give this gift to the MPs coming to the new Parliament tomorrow
Kejriwal gave a big guarantee before the elections!
play icon4:15
Kejriwal gave a big guarantee before the elections!

Trending Videos

Baat Pate ki: PM Modi hinted that something big is going to happen in the new parliament?
play icon8:4
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi hinted that something big is going to happen in the new parliament?
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause
play icon9:42
Baat Pate ki: PM Modi praised Nehru in Parliament, the House echoed with applause
Taal Thok Ke: Modi is also a 'fan' of Nehru?
play icon42:25
Taal Thok Ke: Modi is also a 'fan' of Nehru?
Deshhit: Modi government will give this gift to the MPs coming to the new Parliament tomorrow
play icon18:45
Deshhit: Modi government will give this gift to the MPs coming to the new Parliament tomorrow
Kejriwal gave a big guarantee before the elections!
play icon4:15
Kejriwal gave a big guarantee before the elections!
Modi Cabinet Decision live,parliament special session 2023,new parliament session,new Parliament building,special session of Parliament,Parliament special,Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,Sourabh Raj Jain,dna with sourabh raaj jain,sourabh raj jain on zee,saurabh raj jain as krishna,dna with sourabh jain,sourabh raaj jain on dna,Sourabh Raaj Jain show,sourabh raaj jain news show,sourabh raaj jain on zee news,Saurabh Raaj Jain,