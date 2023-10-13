videoDetails

DNA: Complete history of Israel-Hamas dispute

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 01:42 AM IST

Israel Hamas War Update: The dispute between Palestine and Israel has been going on for almost 75 years. This dispute is not only about land, but it is also related to two ideologies, two religions and two cultures. Today, even if you are watching a big war between the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas and Israel. But it is important for you to understand that this dispute is not only about the issue of Al-Aqsa or land occupation. Rather, this is a historical war of ideas between two communities, in which weapons have been used for the last several decades.