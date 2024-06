videoDetails

DNA: Complete list of ministers of Modi 3.0

Sonam | Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

Modi 3.0 Cabinet Update: Ever since Modi Government 3.0 was sworn in, everyone wanted to know who got what cabinet? What did Nitish and Naidu get in Modi cabinet? And what will Modi's core team be like? In DNA, we will tell you about the portfolio given to each minister in the Modi cabinet. Which ministry has the Prime Minister given to which cabinet minister?