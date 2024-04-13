Advertisement
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi

Sonam|Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 02:54 AM IST
Today Prime Minister Modi has launched I.N.D.I.A. Just launched a nuclear attack on INDIA alliance. While addressing an election rally in Barmer, Rajasthan, he claimed that the INDIA alliance wants to eliminate India's nuclear weapons. What is the basis of this claim of Prime Minister Modi? And after all, which is that political party which has talked about destroying nuclear weapons in its manifesto?

