DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
So far 275 people have died in the Balasore accident. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav became emotional today after the accident. Now CBI has also started investigation on Balasore train accident. More than 90 people have been identified, while 182 bodies are yet to be identified.

