DNA: Conspiracy of 'Ramnavami Violence Week' in West Bengal!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

In West Bengal, processions were pelted with stones in Howrah and Hooghly on the occasion of Ram Navami. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee said that the person of Bengal is not a riot lover. Rioting is not in the culture of Bengal.