DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Do Dabur's products really meet the test of purity? We have raised this question today because many cases have been registered against three associate companies of Dabur in America and Canada. And Dabur itself has made this claim. Some customers of Dabur have alleged that the company's hair products contain some dangerous chemicals which can cause ovarian cancer and other health related problems.
