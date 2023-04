videoDetails

DNA: 'Crime sheet' of each of Atiq's henchmen

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

There are a total of 121 most wanted henchmen in the gang of UP's infamous mafia Atiq Ahmed. Some of these henchmen are expert in killing, while some are expert in threatening. Zee News currently has the list of 121 operatives of Atiq Ahmed. Watch today's analysis in DNA on this.