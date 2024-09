videoDetails

DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 02:26 AM IST

Criminals in UP are increasingly being forced to surrender due to fear of police encounters. No matter how tough their image, when confronted with the reality of an encounter, their bravado vanishes. Recent months have seen major criminals' careers end with just one bullet, making it seem like UP Police is hooked on encounters—a bad sign for criminals.