DNA: Cyclone Michaung makes landfall, claims 12 lives

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Cyclone Michaung Update: Today the severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' hit the coast near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh. When the storm hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh, the speed of this storm was 110 kilometers per hour. In many cities of Tamil Nadu, people are facing difficulties The airport was also flooded with water. The effect of this was also visible on air flights. However, the situation is slowly becoming normal at Chennai Airport. Work at Chennai Airport, which was stalled due to waterlogging, has resumed today.
