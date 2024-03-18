videoDetails

DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?

Sonam | Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

We will do DNA test of Putin's victory in Russia.. You must have heard one thing regarding elections in India... Only Modi will come... This is often heard during election discussions. But this also holds true for Putin who is 4 thousand 983 kilometers away from India. Putin has won the Russian presidential election for the fifth time. Voting for the presidential elections took place in Russia from 15 to 17 March. There were 3 more candidates in front of Putin in this election. But it was already decided that Putin would win and the elections were held in name only.