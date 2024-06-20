Advertisement
DNA: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Liquor Policy Case

Sonam|Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Bail Update: The bail plea of ​​Arvind Kejriwal was heard in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has got bail in the Delhi liquor scam. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted regular bail to Arvind Kejriwal on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Kejriwal may come out of Tihar Jail tomorrow. Whereas ED has opposed this bail, and has indicated that it can go to Delhi High Court against the decision.

