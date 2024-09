videoDetails

DNA: Delhi Waqf Board stakes claim on temple, DTC buses and roads

| Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 01:14 AM IST

DNA: On one hand, Asaduddin Owaisi is spreading confusion among people by scaring them of taking away Waqf property.. But we are going to show you the truth about Waqf properties.. Yesterday in DNA, we showed you how the Waqf Board has started claiming rights over Hindu temples and cremation grounds in Delhi.. Today we are going to show you the next episode of revelations..