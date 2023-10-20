videoDetails

DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:18 AM IST

Israel Hamas War Update: Today is the 13th day of Israel-Hamas war. When US President Joe Biden reached Israel, everyone thought that he had come to stop the war. But the things he said in favor of Israel after coming here would have given a deep shock to Palestine, Hamas and their supporters. The presence of other countries including America in this Israel-Hamas war also means Israel getting military assistance. If these countries are talking about supporting Israel, it means that if the war progresses, arms will continue to be supplied to Israel. Even if these countries are talking about supporting Israel in this war. But often in an environment of war, the aim of the powerful countries of the world is also to exhibit their new weapons.