DNA: Distribution of books from 'Ghoda Library'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
If you have the passion for social service in your heart, then you can help others in any way and under any circumstances... Some youth in Nainital, Uttarakhand have similar feelings... and that is why these youth has started a new type of library for children in those villages of Nainital... where there is no system of education... people know this library by the name of Ghoda Library...
