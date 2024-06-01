Advertisement
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him

Sonam|Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 12:44 AM IST
DK Shivakumar is claiming that there is a conspiracy against him and CM Siddaramaiah. DK Shivakumar is so worried about the fall of his government, that he is taking beliefs like black magic seriously. We spoke to Madhavan, the trustee of the Raja Rajeshnavari temple where he has accused of organizing shatru Bhairavi Yagya and performing sacrifices. We wanted to know from him whether any ritual like offering sacrifices and performing rituals is done in the temple or not?

