DNA: DNA analysis of Dorsey's leftist ideology

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has given a statement against the Government of India. In an interview with a US-based YouTube channel, Jack Dorsey said that India had requested the removal of several tweets and accounts related to the farmers' protest in 2020. Watch today's analysis in DNA on this serious issue.

