DNA: DNA test of the increasing strength of 'Biparjoy' storm

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
'Biparjoy Toofan' has already created havoc in Pakistan. On June 15, the effect of this storm will be seen in Saurashtra and Kutch of Gujarat. Regarding which PM Modi has held a meeting with the concerned officials today. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert in Gujarat.

