DNA: DNA: The truth about the touching appeal of the young man! Why did the jawan fold hands in front of the administration?

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Indian Army personnel have folded hands in front of the administration. The reason is misbehavior with his wife. An Indian soldier named Prabhakaran has made a poignant appeal. In which he has requested the DGP for help. Watch today's analysis in DNA on this serious topic.

