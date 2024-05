videoDetails

DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges

Sonam | Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 12:44 AM IST

There are presidential elections in America in November and Donald Trump is the presidential candidate from the Republican Party. But in the midst of the campaign, bad news has come for Trump. America's Manhattan Court has convicted former President Donald Trump in 34 cases. In these cases, Trump can be sentenced to a maximum of 4 years.