DNA: Double standards of American media on genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh

Sonam | Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

Today in DNA we will expose the double standards of Western media, Western thinking and various human rights organizations on the genocide of Bangladeshi Hindus. For whom Palestinians are being genocide in Gaza. But in Bangladesh only Hindus are being attacked. The New York Times is calling the genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh a revenge attack.