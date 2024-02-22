trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723910
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran

Sonam|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
ED has asked Bureau of Immigration i.e. BOI to issue a look out notice against Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of Edtech firm Byju's. That means ED wants that Ravindran should not be allowed to leave the country. Before this, look out circular on intimation is already going on against Byju's owner Raveendran. When a person against whom a look out circular on intimation is issued goes abroad, the immigration officer informs the investigating agency about it. But what has happened that the country's investigating agencies are searching for Raveendran, the owner of Byju's, who built a company worth thousands of crores of rupees from a coaching class.

