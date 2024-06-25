videoDetails

DNA: Election for Lok Sabha Speaker to be held tomorrow

Sonam | Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 11:26 PM IST

DNA: Results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared on 4 June, a new government was formed on 9 June. But tomorrow there is another big election. This used to happen during Nehru's time, that used to happen during Vajpayee's time. Morality, tradition, and agreement-disagreement. Such things have been put on temporary hold today. The news is that after 48 years, there is an election for the Lok Sabha Speaker in the country. Consensus has been locked. It has been decided that whoever has the numbers will become the Speaker.