DNA: Emergency alert on mobile phones!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Today, between 12 noon and 1:30 pm, an emergency message came to many smart phones. It is possible that such a message may have come to you too. And you too might have been scared because this message was not like a normal SMS. This message flashed like an emergency alert on the entire screen of the mobile phone, and an alarm-like sound was also heard in the phone.
